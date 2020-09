MANILA, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The Philippines' health ministry on Monday reported 1,383 new coronavirus infections, its lowest number of new daily cases in nearly eight weeks.

The ministry said there were 15 new deaths, taking total COVID-19 fatalities to 3,890.

The Philippines has the most coronavirus infections in Southeast Asia, with 238,727 confirmed cases.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty)