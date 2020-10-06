Phillies 1B Hoskins has Tommy John surgery

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins is recovering from Tommy John surgery on his non-throwing arm, the team announced Monday.

He underwent the operation to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow last Friday and is expected to be sidelined from four to six months.

Hoskins, 27, sustained the injury during a collision at first base against the Miami Marlins on Sept. 12. He landed on the 10-day injured list two days later.

Hoskins batted .245 with 10 home runs and 26 RBIs in 41 games this season.

He is a .239/.366/.495 hitter through 404 games with the Phillies, including 91 homers, 255 RBIs and 269 walks. He led the National League with 116 bases on balls in 2019.

--Field Level Media