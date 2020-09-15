Phillies place 1B Hoskins (elbow) on 10-day IL

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins might miss the remainder of the regular season after he was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday due to an elbow ligament ailment.

Hoskins came away with the injury in the Phillies' Saturday game against the Miami Marlins and has not played since. A retroactive move to Sunday means Hoskins is not eligible to return until Sept. 23. Because of upcoming makeup doubleheaders, he will miss 13 games.

Hoskins, 27, is batting .245 with 10 home runs and 26 RBIs in 41 games this season.

The Phillies are 23-23 after a 6-2 defeat to the Marlins on Monday, and they currently occupy the top National League wild-card position.

The Phillies did get some good news Monday as catcher J.T. Realmuto will not have to go on the IL because of a hip flexor injury, and right-hander Zack Wheeler is close to returning from a torn fingernail.

