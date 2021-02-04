Phillies sign LHP Matt Moore to one-year contract

The Philadelphia Phillies signed left-hander Matt Moore to a one-year contract, the team announced on Wednesday.

Terms were not disclosed, but the Philadelphia Inquirer reported it was for $3 million plus incentives.

The Phillies also signed free-agent right-hander Chase Anderson to a one-year, $4 million deal, multiple outlets reported.

Moore, 31, last pitched in the majors in 2019 for the Detroit Tigers, where he made two starts and tossed 10.0 scoreless innings with nine strikeouts and one walk.

Last season, he pitched professionally for Fukuoka in Japan's Pacific League. He appeared in 15 games and posted a 2.65 ERA with 98 strikeouts and 26 walks in 85 innings.

Moore owns a 54-46 record with a 4.51 ERA in 181 games (151 starts) with the Tampa Bay Rays (2011-16), San Francisco Giants (2016-17), Texas Rangers (2018) and Tigers.

He was an All-Star with the Rays in 2013, finishing 17-4 with a 3.29 ERA and 143 strikeouts in 150 1/3 innings.

Anderson, 33, went 1-2 with a 7.22 ERA in 10 appearances (seven starts) for the Toronto Blue Jays last season.

For his career, he's 54-52 with a 4.06 ERA in 176 games (167 starts) for Arizona (2014-15), Milwaukee (2016-19) and the Jays, who acquired Anderson in a November 2019 trade with the Brewers.

The deal is pending a physical.

