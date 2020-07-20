Pirates 3B prospect Hayes tests positive for COVID-19

Pittsburgh Pirates third-base prospect Ke'Bryan Hayes tested positive for the coronavirus, manager Derek Shelton told reporters on Sunday.

Hayes has not been participating in the Pirates' training camp, and the club hadn't explained his absence until it received permission from Hayes on Sunday. He will need to twice test negatively before he can rejoin the club.

The club views Hayes as their top infield prospect so the missed time might prevent the 23-year-old from reaching the majors this season.

"As we've talked about numerous times, not just for Key but for all of our prospects, this is a big year for us," Shelton said. "We have to be very thoughtful of how much work we get them and try to get them as much work as possible. Anytime we lose prospect time, it's challenging. But it's just something that we'll adapt and adjust and move forward with."

Hayes is the son of former big league third baseman Charlie Hayes. He batted .265 with 10 homers and 53 RBIs in 110 games for Triple-Indianapolis last season.

Hayes is the fourth known Pittsburgh player to test positive for the coronavirus. The list includes starting right fielder Gregory Polanco, who is away from the team.

Right-handed reliever Keone Kela was placed on the injured list last week for undisclosed reasons.

