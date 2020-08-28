Pirates erupt in 8th, take down Cardinals

Cole Tucker drove in a run and scored two more as the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 4-3 in extra innings during the opener of a doubleheader Thursday.

Tucker's RBI single triggered a three-run rally in the eighth inning off losing pitcher John Gant (0-2).

Pirates reliever Chris Stratton (2-0) earned the victory and Richard Rodriguez earned his second save.

Both starting pitchers worked six innings. Pirates starter Chad Kuhl allowed one run on four hits and Kwang Hyun Kim allowed one unearned run on three hits for the Cardinals.

Tucker led off the fourth inning by reaching on third baseman's Brad Miller's throwing error. Jacob Stallings lined a two-out RBI single into left field to put the Pirates up 1-0.

Yadier Molina's solo homer over the left field bullpen tied the game 1-1 in the fifth inning and it remained that way through the seventh inning. Doubleheader games are scheduled for seven innings through the end of the regular season.

The Pirates put pinch-runner Jarrod Dyson on second to start the eighth inning and he scored on Tucker's flair into center field. Tucker moved to second on a wild pitch and to third on a groundout.

Josh Bell walked, Bryan Reynolds drove an RBI single into center field. Stallings reached on Miller's second error allowing Bell to score.

In the bottom of the eighth with Dexter Fowler on second, Dylan Carlson singled and Kolten Wong lifted a sacrifice fly to score Fowler. Tommy Edman singles and Paul Goldschmidt added an RBI single to cut the deficit to 4-3. But Rodriguez struck out Brad Miller and Max Schrock to seal the victory.

This doubleheader comprised make-up games for the Aug. 10-11 postponements due to the Cardinals' COVID-19 outbreak.

The Cardinals placed key reliever Andrew Miller on the 10-day injured list with shoulder fatigue. They added reliever Junior Fernandez to the active roster and reliever Seth Elledge as the 29th player for the doubleheader.

The Pirates placed closer Keone Kela on the 10-day injured list with forearm tightness and infielder Colin Moran on the seven-day concussion IL. They added pitcher Nick Mears and infielder Will Craig, who made his major league debut.

--Field Level Media