Pirates who kidnapped Turkish sailors make contact to talk ransom -media

ISTANBUL, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Pirates who kidnapped 15 sailors from a Turkish-crewed container ship in the Gulf of Guinea on Saturday have made their first contact with the shipping company to discuss a ransom, Turkish state media reported on Thursday.

"Information has been obtained that all 15 crew members are in good health, not wounded and together," state-owned Anadolu news agency reported the shipping company Boden as saying. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)