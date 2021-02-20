SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

Pistons to visit Knicks on March 4 in schedule change

20 Feb 2021 / 10:41 H.

    The Detroit Pistons will visit the New York Knicks on March 4, an addition to the NBA's first-half schedule, the league announced Friday.

    The game had been planned for the season's second half, after next month's All-Star break. Instead, it will be played on the final day before the break.

    The Pistons began Friday with an Eastern Conference-worst record of 8-20. They were in Memphis to face the Grizzlies on Friday.

    The Knicks are 14-16 and tied for one of the last playoff spots in the Eastern Conference. New York's game planned for Saturday at home against San Antonio was postponed because of COVID-19 issues with the Spurs.

    The Knicks' next scheduled game is also at home, on Sunday vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves.

    --Field Level Media

    Did you like this article?

    email blast