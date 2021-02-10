Pius Suter's OT winner leads Blackhawks over Stars

Pius Suter scored the game-winning goal in overtime to lead the visiting Chicago Blackhawks to a 2-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night.

Seconds after Chicago goaltender Kevin Lankinen made a save to deny the Stars, the Blackhawks raced down the ice, and Suter converted a feed from Brandon Hagel for the winner at 2:15 of the extra period.

Lankinen made 34 saves for the Blackhawks, who erased a one-goal deficit to extend their winning streak to three games. Chicago took both halves of a two-game set with the Stars with identical 2-1 overtime scores and has claimed at least one point in 10 of its last 11 games -- a solid 6-1-4 run following a three-game losing streak to start the season.

Coming into the game having lost four of five, the Stars were looking for a quick start and received it when Roope Hintz opened the scoring at 4:57 of the first period. Jason Robertson stole the puck from Suter, who was trying to leave the zone, and got it to Hintz, who capitalized for his third goal of the season with a backhand deke.

Dallas captain Jamie Benn appeared to score a rebound goal to double the lead, but it was ruled goalie interference after the Blackhawks challenged.

Then, Chicago's power play finally clicked late in the second period to even the game. After his team failed to convert on a trio of first-period advantages, Mattias Janmark redirected Dominik Kubalik's centering feed to score against his old team at 14:04 of the second frame.

In the minutes following, the Blackhawks generated a few scoring chances -- the best for Carl Soderberg -- but couldn't convert. It was the same story for the first 10 minutes of the third period before the hosts could find their legs. As time wound down, Dallas had a few chances but couldn't find the twine, the best when Radek Faksa failed to finish a breakaway with four minutes remaining in regulation.

Jake Oettinger made 27 saves for Dallas.

The Blackhawks were without defenseman Connor Murphy due to a hip issue, which drew Madison Bowey into the lineup for his first game with Chicago.

--Field Level Media