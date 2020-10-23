PM Johnson says Britain cannot rely on a vaccine to end the coronavirus crisis

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britain cannot rely on a vaccine to end the coronavirus crisis and will need to use other measures to slow the pandemic.

"We can't, in my view, rely on that... it may happen, we are working flat out to ensure that it does, but we can't just count on that," Johnson told a press conference. "That is why we have to do all the other things that we are doing." (Reporting by William James, writing by Andrew MacAskill, editing by Alistair Smout)