WARSAW, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Poland has already set aside around 3 billion zlotys ($820.59 million) for its COVID-19 vaccination programme which will start in January, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday.

"We are not going to spare funds for the vaccination process, we have already today reserved around 3 billion zlotys," Morawiecki told a news conference.

($1 = 3.6559 zlotys) (Reporting by Alan Charlish and Pawel Florkiewicz)