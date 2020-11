WARSAW, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Poland on Wednesday reported a new daily record of 674 coronavirus-related deaths, while new daily coronavirus cases surpassed 15,000.

The country reported 15,362 new daily coronavirus cases, amounting to a total of 924,422 confirmed cases and 14,988 deaths. (Reporting by Joanna Plucinska and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Alex Richardson)