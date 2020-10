WARSAW, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Poland reported a record 21,629 new coronavirus infections on Friday, the health ministry said, with the country facing hospitals being overloaded and the prospect of mass protests in Warsaw against an abortion ban.

The ministry also said that 202 people died of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the overall death toll to 5,351 people. (Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz and Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Alison Williams)