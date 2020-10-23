Poland restricts public gatherings to 5 as coronavirus cases climb

WARSAW, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Poland increased coronavirus restrictions on Friday as it faced a new daily case record, restricting public gatherings to five people, switching all students above the third grade to distance learning and leaving restaurants open only for takeout food.

"Elementary schools from grades four to eight will switch to distance learning in order to reduce social contacts," Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference on Friday. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Marcin Goclowski, Writing by Joanna Plucinska)