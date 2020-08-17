SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

POLAND'S DEPUTY DEFENCE MINISTER SAYS IS MONIORING CLOSELY SITUATION AT POLAND'S BORDER WITH BELARUS

17 Aug 2020 / 13:31 H.

    POLAND'S DEPUTY DEFENCE MINISTER SAYS IS MONIORING CLOSELY SITUATION AT POLAND'S BORDER WITH BELARUS

    Did you like this article?

    email blast