SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

Poland to bring back curbs in northeastern region initially for two weeks

24 Feb 2021 / 22:51 H.

    WARSAW, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Polish Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Wednesday that restrictions the government plans to reintroduce in a northeastern region on Saturday will be put in place initially for two weeks.

    Niedzielski announced earlier that shopping malls, hotels and schools in the Warminsko-Mazurskie region would have to close as it has reported a relatively high number of new coronavirus infections.

    (Reporting by Alan Charlish, Pawel Florkiewicz and Anna Koper; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko Editing by Gareth Jones)

    Did you like this article?

    email blast