Poland to reintroduce curbs in northeastern region - minister

24 Feb 2021 / 22:31 H.

    WARSAW, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Poland will reintroduce restrictions in a northeastern region that has reported a relatively high number of new coronavirus infections compared to the rest of the country, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Wednesday.

    "We have decided to take a small step back," Niedzielski told a news conference, adding that from Saturday shopping malls, hotels and schools in the Warminsko-Mazurskie region would have to close.

    Poland has loosened some restrictions, opening ski slopes as well as cinemas, hotels and theatres at up to 50% capacity, but authorities have warned that these measures may have to be rolled back depending on the pandemic situation. (Reporting by Alan Charlish, Pawel Florkiewicz and Anna Koper; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko Editing by Gareth Jones)

