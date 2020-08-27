Poland to shorten coronavirus quarantine period to 10 days

WARSAW, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Poland will shorten its quarantine period for those suspected of being infected with coronavirus to 10 days from 14 days, the health minister said on Thursday, amid a spike in new daily cases.

"We will change the rules for quarantine and isolation... We would like to propose the shortening of quarantine to 10 days," health minister Adam Niedzielski told a press conference.

Poland has recorded 64,689 confirmed coronavirus cases and 2,010 deaths. (Reporting by Joanna Plucinska and Alan Charlish; Editing by Hugh Lawson)