Police in Moscow detain at least 100 people before rally called by Kremlin foe Navalny

23 Jan 2021 / 18:39 H.

    MOSCOW, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Police in Moscow detained at least 100 people on Saturday ahead of a rally in the centre of the Russian capital in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, a Reuters witness said.

    Navalny called on his supporters to protest after being arrested last weekend when he returned to Moscow for the first time since being poisoned in August with a military-grade nerve agent. Navalny had been treated in Germany. (Reporting by Anton Zverev; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Gareth Jones)

