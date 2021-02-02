 ;var _comscore=_comscore||[];_comscore.push({c1:"2",c2:"18518498"});(function(){var b=document.createElement("script"),a=document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];b.async=true;b.src=(document.location.protocol=="https:"?"https://sb":"http://b")+".scorecardresearch.com/beacon.js";a.parentNode.insertBefore(b,a)})();(function(e,g,d,c,b,f){e.hj=e.hj||function(){(e.hj.q=e.hj.q||[]).push(arguments)};e._hjSettings={hjid:1730601,hjsv:6};b=g.getElementsByTagName("head")[0];f=g.createElement("script");f.async=1;f.src=d+e._hjSettings.hjid+c+e._hjSettings.hjsv;b.appendChild(f)})(window,document,"https://static.hotjar.com/c/hotjar-",".js?sv=");
Police in Moscow detain over 100 people as court considers Navalny jail term - monitor

02 Feb 2021 / 17:17 H.

    MOSCOW, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Russian police detained 112 people on Tuesday near a court in Moscow which had convened to consider jailing Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny for up to three and a half years, the OVD-Info protest monitoring group said.

    Navalny is accused of repeated parole violations in a case that has sparked nationwide protests and talk of new Western sanctions. He calls the accusations absurd. (Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber and Maxim Rodionov; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Andrew Osborn)

