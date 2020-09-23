SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

POLICE SOURCE SAYS SEVERAL HUNDRED PEOPLE WERE LED AWAY FROM EIFFEL TOWER, SEARCHES ARE ONGOING

23 Sep 2020 / 20:07 H.

    POLICE SOURCE SAYS SEVERAL HUNDRED PEOPLE WERE LED AWAY FROM EIFFEL TOWER, SEARCHES ARE ONGOING

    Did you like this article?

    email blast