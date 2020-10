WARSAW, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Cemeteries will be closed on All Saints Day on Sunday, as well as on Saturday and Monday, due to surging COVID-19 cases, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday.

On Friday Poland reported a fourth consecutive daily record for new coronavirus cases, with 21,629 new infections. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Alan Charlish; Editing by Alison Williams)