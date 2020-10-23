SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

POLISH GOVERNMENT SAYS BARS AND RESTAURANTS WILL CLOSE, EXCEPT FOR TAKE-AWAY FOOD

23 Oct 2020 / 17:17 H.

    POLISH GOVERNMENT SAYS BARS AND RESTAURANTS WILL CLOSE, EXCEPT FOR TAKE-AWAY FOOD

    Did you like this article?

    email blast