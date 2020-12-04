SEARCH
POLISH GOVERNMENT SPOKESMAN MULLER SAYS POLAND FULLY MAINTAINS ITS POSITION ON EU BUDGET -TWITTER

04 Dec 2020 / 17:06 H.

