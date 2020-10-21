Polish govt to announce more COVID-19 restrictions on Thursday

WARSAW, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Poland's government will announce on Thursday further measures aimed at combating the spread of COVID-19, government spokesman Piotr Muller said on Wednesday, as the country reported another record in daily infections of well above 10,000.

"As far as restrictions are concerned, they will be announced tomorrow," Muller told reporters, adding that among others the government will take a decision on whether to move the teaching of older pupils in primary schools online. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski, Alan Charlish, and Anna Koper Editing by Gareth Jones)