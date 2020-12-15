SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

POLISH HEALTH MINISTER NIEDZIELSKI SAYS AT XMAS AND NEW YEAR PEOPLE SHOULD STAY AT HOME

15 Dec 2020 / 19:58 H.

    POLISH HEALTH MINISTER NIEDZIELSKI SAYS AT XMAS AND NEW YEAR PEOPLE SHOULD STAY AT HOME

    Did you like this article?

    email blast