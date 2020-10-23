SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

POLISH HEALTH MINISTER SAYS HOPES TO KEEP NUMBER OF NEW DAILY INFECTIONS AT UP TO 18,000 NEXT WEEK

23 Oct 2020 / 17:29 H.

    POLISH HEALTH MINISTER SAYS HOPES TO KEEP NUMBER OF NEW DAILY INFECTIONS AT UP TO 18,000 NEXT WEEK

    Did you like this article?

    email blast