WARSAW, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki confirmed to German Chancellor Angela Merkel Poland's readiness to veto the new European Union budget, Polish state-run news agency PAP reported.

Morawiecki told Merkel that Poland expects further work to find solution that would guarantee the rights of all member states and respect treaty procedures, PAP reported.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Jon Boyle)