Polish PM says 2020 deficit could be lower than earlier expected

WARSAW, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Poland's budget deficit this year could be lower than had been expected a few weeks ago, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday.

The government had expected a deficit of 109 billion zlotys ($28.04 billion) in 2020.

Morawiecki also said that the protests against a near total ban on abortion might have led to a spike in new daily coronavirus cases. ($1 = 3.8872 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski, Pawel Florkiewicz and Anna Koper; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)