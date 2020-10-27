Polish PM warns of "massive" COVID risk from abortion rights protests

WARSAW, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called on Tuesday for mass protests over abortion rights to be halted, saying those attending were disregarding "massive risks" from the resurgent coronavirus pandemic.

Poland has seen five days of widespread protests following a ruling by the Constitutional Tribunal last Thursday that amounts to a near-total ban on abortion in the predominantly Catholic nation.

