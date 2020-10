WARSAW, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Polish police detained 15 people after protests in Warsaw late on Thursday against a near-total ban on abortion, a police spokesman said on Friday.

Poland's Constitutional Tribunal ruled on Thursday that abortion due to foetal defects was unconstitutional, banning the most common of the few legal grounds for ending a pregnancy in the largely Catholic country.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Marcin Goclowski Editing by Gareth Jones)