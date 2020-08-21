SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

POLISH PRIME MINISTER MORAWIECKI SAYS ADAM NIEDZIELSKI APPOINTED NEW HEALTH MINISTER

21 Aug 2020 / 00:08 H.

    POLISH PRIME MINISTER MORAWIECKI SAYS ADAM NIEDZIELSKI APPOINTED NEW HEALTH MINISTER

    Did you like this article?

    email blast