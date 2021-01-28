SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

Polish protests against abortion ruling pose coronavirus infection risks, says minister

28 Jan 2021 / 20:44 H.

    WARSAW, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Poland's health minister said on Thursday that expected protests against a ruling restricting access to abortion will increase the risk of rising numbers of coronavirus infections.

    Poland's government put into effect on Wednesday a constitutional court decision banning terminations of pregnancies with foetal defects, as conservative policies increasingly take root in one of Europe's most devoutly Catholic countries. (Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk and Anna Koper; writing Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Jon Boyle)

    Did you like this article?

    email blast