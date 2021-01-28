Polish protests against abortion ruling pose coronavirus infection risks, says minister

WARSAW, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Poland's health minister said on Thursday that expected protests against a ruling restricting access to abortion will increase the risk of rising numbers of coronavirus infections.

Poland's government put into effect on Wednesday a constitutional court decision banning terminations of pregnancies with foetal defects, as conservative policies increasingly take root in one of Europe's most devoutly Catholic countries. (Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk and Anna Koper; writing Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Jon Boyle)