POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

07 Oct 2020 / 03:46 H.

    By Jason Lange

    WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden expanded his lead over President Donald Trump in battleground Michigan and the two candidates were locked in a toss-up race in North Carolina, according to Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls released on Tuesday.

    Reuters/Ipsos is polling likely voters in six states - Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, Florida and Arizona - that will play critical roles in deciding whether Trump wins a second term in office or if Biden ousts him in the November election.

    Below is a state-by-state look at Reuters/Ipsos findings, based on the online responses of likely voters, which include responses from some who cast ballots ahead of the formal Nov. 3 Election Day, which is increasingly common due to the coronavirus pandemic:

    MICHIGAN (Sept. 29-Oct. 6):

    * Voting for Biden: 51%

    * Voting for Trump: 43%

    * Biden had led Trump 49% to 44% in a Sept. 11-16 poll

    * 50% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 41% said Trump would be better.

    * 49% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 44% said Biden would be better.

    * 10% said they already had voted.

    NORTH CAROLINA (Sept. 29-Oct. 6):

    * Voting for Biden: 47%

    * Voting for Trump: 47%

    * 47% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 45% said Trump would be better.

    * 52% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 40% said Biden would be better.

    * 8% said they already had voted.

    WISCONSIN (Sept. 29-Oct. 5):

    * Voting for Biden: 50%

    * Voting for Trump: 44%

    * 50% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 41% said Trump would be better.

    * 51% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 44% said Biden would be better.

    * 13% said they already had voted.

    PENNSYLVANIA (Sept. 29-Oct. 5):

    * Voting for Biden: 50%

    * Voting for Trump: 45%

    * 51% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 41% said Trump would be better.

    * 51% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 46% said Biden would be better.

    * 2% said they already had voted.

    FLORIDA (Sept. 11-16):

    * Voting for Biden: 47%

    * Voting for Trump: 47%

    * 46% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 46% said Trump would be better.

    * 51% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 41% said Biden would be better.

    * 3% said they already had voted.

    ARIZONA (Sept. 11-17):

    * Voting for Biden: 47%

    * Voting for Trump: 46%

    * 47% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 44% said Trump would be better.

    * 49% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 44% said Biden would be better.

    * 3% said they already had voted.

    NOTES

    The Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls are conducted online in all six states in English, as well as in Spanish in Arizona and Florida.

    * In Michigan, from Sept. 29 to Oct. 6, it gathered responses from 1,098 adults, including 709 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.

    * In North Carolina, from Sept. 29 to Oct. 6, it gathered responses from 1,100 adults, including 693 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.

    * In Wisconsin, from Sept. 29 to Oct. 5, it gathered responses from 1,000 adults, including 601 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 5 percentage points.

    * In Pennsylvania, from Sept. 29 to Oct. 5, it gathered responses from 1,000 adults, including 605 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 5 percentage points.

    * In Florida, from Sept. 11 to 16, it gathered responses from 1,005 adults, including 586 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 5 percentage points.

    * In Arizona, from Sept. 11 to 17, it gathered responses from 1,005 adults, including 565 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 5 percentage points.

    (Reporting by Jason Lange in Washington and Chris Kahn in New York; Editing by Scott Malone and Peter Cooney)

