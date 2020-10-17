Pompeo calls Northern Cyprus move to reopen Varosha provocative

WASHINGTON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - U..S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo voiced deep concern about Northern Cyprus' reopening part of a beachfront resort abandoned since Turkey invaded the island in 1974, calling it provocative and seeking its reversal, the State Department said on Friday.

Pompeo made the comments in a call with Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides, the Department said, referring to Turkish Cypriot authorities partial reopening of the beach town of Varosha, a former resort area fenced off and abandoned in no-man's land since the 1974 invasion divided the island. (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)