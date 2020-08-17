Pompeo, Cavusoglu discuss standoff over territory in east Med

ISTANBUL, Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu said they discussed on Sunday a standoff over disputed territory in the eastern Mediterranean, where Ankara is at loggerheads with Athens and the European Union.

After the meeting in Santo Domingo, Pompeo said on Twitter they discussed "the urgent need to reduce tensions". Separately Cavusoglu, in a briefing afterwards, said he explained the "rightful cause" pursued by Turkey in the region.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Alison Williams)