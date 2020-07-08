Pompeo says China took incredibly aggressive action in recent clash with India

WASHINGTON, July 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday accused China of taking "incredibly aggressive action" in a recent confrontation with India over a disputed section of the nuclear-armed neighbors' border.

"The Chinese took incredibly aggressive action," he told a State Department news conference, referring to the clash last month in the Galwan Valley. "The Indians have done their best to respond to that."

