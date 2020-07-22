SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

Pompeo says talked 5G, trade with British PM Johson

22 Jul 2020 / 01:22 H.

    LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he discussed 5G telecommunications and a potential U.S.-UK trade deal with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday, during a trip to London.

    "Constructive visit with @BorisJohnson today," Pompeo tweeted.

    "Our two countries' long-standing, strong bilateral relationship has laid the foundation for today's candid discussion on issues ranging from 5G telecommunication to our negotiations for a U.S.-UK free trade agreement." (Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by Estelle Shirbon)

    Did you like this article?

    email blast