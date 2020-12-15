SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

POMPEO SAYS U.S. GOAL REMAINS TO BRING LIBYAN PARTIES TO NEGOTIATED U.N. POLITICAL SOLUTION

15 Dec 2020 / 22:19 H.

    POMPEO SAYS U.S. GOAL REMAINS TO BRING LIBYAN PARTIES TO NEGOTIATED U.N. POLITICAL SOLUTION

    Did you like this article?

    email blast