Pompeo says U.S. gravely concerned by Lam warning on Hong Kong primary elections

WASHINGTON, July 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday said the United States was gravely concerned over Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam's warning that the territory's pan-democratic primary elections may have violated China's new national security law.

In a statement, Pompeo said Washington will be watching developments in Hong Kong closely as the legislative council elections there on Sept. 6 approach. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and David Brunnstrom; editing by Jonathan Oatis)