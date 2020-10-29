Pompeo says U.S. to find new ways to cooperate with Indonesia over S.China Sea

JAKARTA, Oct 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday said Washington would find new ways to cooperate with Indonesia in the South China Sea and respected Jakarta's efforts to safeguard its own waters while rejecting China's "unlawful" claims in the area.

Pompeo's visit to Indonesia comes amid a five-nation swing through Asia where he has sought to strengthen strategic and economic ties amid rising tensions between the U.S. and China. (Reporting by Tom Allard and Kate Lamb Editing by Ed Davies)