Pompeo says U.S. to impose visa curbs on Huawei over rights

WASHINGTON, July 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday the United States would impose visa restrictions on Chinese firms like Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd that he accused of facilitating human right violations.

"The State Department will impose visa restrictions on certain employees of Chinese technology companies like Huawei that provide material support to regimes engaging in human rights violations and abuses globally," Pompeo told a State Department news conference.

Pompeo also said that "faster is always better" in terms of getting Huawei this out of telecoms infrastructure when asked about British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's order that Huawei equipment to be purged completely from Britain's 5G network by the end of 2027. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, Doina Chiacu, David Brunnstrom and Arshad Mohammed Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)