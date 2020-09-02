Pompeo says U.S. will impose sanctions on ICC officials

WASHINGTON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday said Washington will impose sanctions on International Criminal Court officials, accusing the court of "illegitimate attempts to subject Americans to its jurisdiction."

Pompeo said the United States will blacklist ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda and Phakiso Mochochoko, the Head of the Jurisdiction, Complementarity and Cooperation Division, and impose visa restrictions on certain individuals.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and David Brunnstrom; Writing by Daphne Psaledakis)