Pompeo says U.S. will preserve Israel's military edge

JERUSALEM, Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday the United States would continue to ensure Israel enjoyed a military edge in the Middle East under any future U.S. arms deals with the United Arab Emirates.

"The United States has a legal requirement with respect to qualitative military edge. We will continue to honour that," Pompeo told reporters after a meeting in Jerusalem with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

A U.S.-brokered deal on normalising relations between Israel and the UAE was announced on Aug. 13.

