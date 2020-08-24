SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

Pompeo says U.S. will preserve Israel's military edge

24 Aug 2020 / 19:59 H.

    JERUSALEM, Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday the United States would continue to ensure Israel enjoyed a military edge in the Middle East under any future U.S. arms deals with the United Arab Emirates.

    "The United States has a legal requirement with respect to qualitative military edge. We will continue to honour that," Pompeo told reporters after a meeting in Jerusalem with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

    A U.S.-brokered deal on normalising relations between Israel and the UAE was announced on Aug. 13.

    (Writing by Jeffrey Heller; Editing by Maayan Lubell)

    Did you like this article?

    email blast