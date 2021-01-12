SEARCH
Pompeo to visit Brussels on Wednesday to meet NATO chief -State Dept

12 Jan 2021 / 07:56 H.

    WASHINGTON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to Brussels on Wednesday to have meetings with NATO officials, the State Department said on Monday, in a trip that is expected to be his last as the top diplomat of President Donald Trump.

    During his trip, which will take place Jan. 13-14, Pompeo will meet with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sophie Wilmès, the State Department said.

    (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Eric Beech; Editing by Leslie Adler)

