SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

POPE SAYS HE IS "VERY PAINED" BY DECISION TO MAKE ISTANBUL'S HAGIA SOPHIA MUSEUM INTO A MOSQUE

12 Jul 2020 / 18:15 H.

    POPE SAYS HE IS "VERY PAINED" BY DECISION TO MAKE ISTANBUL'S HAGIA SOPHIA MUSEUM INTO A MOSQUE

    Did you like this article?

    email blast