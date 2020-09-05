SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

Portland police made 'multiple arrests' overnight as city nears 100 days of protests

05 Sep 2020 / 17:36 H.

    Sept 5 (Reuters) - Portland Police made multiple arrests overnight on Friday as the Oregon city nears 100 days of demonstrations against racism and police brutality.

    "Yes, we have made multiple arrests tonight", a Portland Police spokesman told Reuters in an emailed statement after police had declared a gathering as "unlawful".

    "Officers will continue to make targeted arrests of those who fail to adhere to this order. The gathering at N Lombard St and N Campbell Ave has been declared an unlawful assembly", police said earlier on Twitter.

    (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Frances Kerry)

    Did you like this article?

    email blast