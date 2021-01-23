Portugal breaks its daily record for COVID-19 cases and deaths

LISBON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Portugal reported 15,333 coronavirus cases and 274 deaths on Saturday, breaking records on both fronts as it struggles to bring a post-Christmas surge in the pandemic under control.

The country of 10 million people, which fared better than many others in the first wave of the pandemic, now has the world's highest seven-day rolling average of new cases and deaths per million people, according to data tracker www.ourworldindata.org. (Reporting by Victoria Waldersee Editing by Gareth Jones)