Portugal-Britain talks underway ahead of 'travel corridor' decision reevaluation

LISBON, July 7 (Reuters) - Talks between Portuguese and British authorities are underway ahead of the UK's reevaluation of its decision to keep Portugal off its "travel corridor" list for coronavirus restriction-free travel, Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Tuesday.

"The foreign minister had a long conversation with his counterpart," Costa told a news conference. "It is very important we build a confident relationship." (Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Catarina Demony Editing by Chris Reese)