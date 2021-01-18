SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

PORTUGAL REPORTS RECORD 664 COVID-19 PATIENTS IN INTENSIVE CARE UNITS, SAYS HEALTH AUTHORITY DGS

18 Jan 2021 / 22:05 H.

    PORTUGAL REPORTS RECORD 664 COVID-19 PATIENTS IN INTENSIVE CARE UNITS, SAYS HEALTH AUTHORITY DGS

    Did you like this article?

    email blast